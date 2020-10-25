Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Sells $63,300.00 in Stock

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jesse Grant Eisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

FUV stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

