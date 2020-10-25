Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $401,516.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,540.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,094. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $214.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

