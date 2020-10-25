Ark Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $38.38 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,925,566 coins and its circulating supply is 124,704,669 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

