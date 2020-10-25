Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.33

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $17.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.33.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

