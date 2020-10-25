Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 2,631.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67 ($34.38).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,975 ($38.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,844.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,528.48. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

