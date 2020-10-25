Asian Dragon Trading Down 39.2% Over Last Week (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $28,667.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001706 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003662 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002224 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

AD is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens.

Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

