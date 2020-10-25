Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AAWW opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,240 shares of company stock worth $6,332,453. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

