AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 95,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

