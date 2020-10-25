Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.77 to C$12.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 104.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.98. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.63.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.14%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.