Augur (REP) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.02 or 0.00100475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, ChaoEX, Crex24 and Upbit. Augur has a market capitalization of $143.26 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00094488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00231296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.01361146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137279 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Poloniex, Crex24, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Kraken, Cobinhood, Koinex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Zebpay, Bithumb, Livecoin, Upbit, Mercatox, ABCC, AirSwap, Bitbns, BitBay, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Bitsane, Cryptopia, DragonEX, IDEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

