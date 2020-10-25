Aurubis’ (AIAGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

AIAGY stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.