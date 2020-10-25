Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Avaya stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

