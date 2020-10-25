Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.60. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

