Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its offerings. However, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. Pricing pressure in the international business is weighing on the company's revenue per day. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt remains a concern. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,560,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $6,413,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $5,251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,578,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

