B. Riley Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $53.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

