Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $41.39. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 102,732 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$134.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.8880162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total value of C$380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

