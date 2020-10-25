Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSMX. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 859,466 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,443 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

