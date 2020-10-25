Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $16.18. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 3,623 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 32.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 9,154 shares of company stock worth $139,188 in the last three months. 29.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

