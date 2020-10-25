Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Bankia has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

