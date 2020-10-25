Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.28 ($33.27).

Shares of G1A opened at €30.12 ($35.44) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -36.49.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

