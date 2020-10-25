Barclays Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €110.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €140.13 ($164.85).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €145.40 ($171.06) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus AG has a 52-week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52-week high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.08.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

