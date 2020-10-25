Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%.

NYSE:BCS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

