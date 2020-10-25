Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.06

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $510.06 and traded as high as $543.80. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $537.50, with a volume of 2,670,606 shares changing hands.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 510.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

