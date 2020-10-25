Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$35.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.