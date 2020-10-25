BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Cap of $19.02 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and $124,259.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,444,367 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

