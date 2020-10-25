BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BCML opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Get BayCom alerts:

BCML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.