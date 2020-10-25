Bayer’s (BAYRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Commerzbank cut Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC cut Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bayer in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Bayer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYRY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.