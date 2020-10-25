Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.46.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wassim Fares purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.