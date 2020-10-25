Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.97

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as low as $10.58. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 181,517 shares.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $485,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

