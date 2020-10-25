Benin Management CORP Has $2.45 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

ABT stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

