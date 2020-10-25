Benin Management CORP Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 336,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

