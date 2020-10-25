Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

