Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €59.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

