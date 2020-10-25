Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

