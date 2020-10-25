BidaskClub Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

CLLS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $824.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $4,923,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

