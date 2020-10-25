BidaskClub Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

