BidaskClub Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.