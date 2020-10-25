BidaskClub Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.