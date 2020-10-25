BidaskClub Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.16 million, a P/E ratio of 548.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

