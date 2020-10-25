Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILI. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $54.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after buying an additional 1,945,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 175.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,246 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 15.6% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,194,000 after purchasing an additional 381,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bilibili by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,966,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after purchasing an additional 662,104 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

