Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $309.08

Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $309.08 and traded as low as $256.00. Billington shares last traded at $268.00, with a volume of 41,508 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Billington (LON:BILN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

