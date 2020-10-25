BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

BCDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

