Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.60 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.