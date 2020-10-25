BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.57.

BTAI opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,903,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,716,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,952,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,983,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

