Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

