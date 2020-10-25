Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $60.82 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

