Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 30,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 387,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

