Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.05. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,108,750 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -14.80%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

