Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $58,656.80 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $58,656.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,811,774 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

