BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $23,191.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00022549 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004147 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00017282 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004619 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00031166 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,767,965 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

